Reena Roy: Bollywood Films That Got The Actor Recognition

Bollywood actor Reena Roy was born on January 7, 1957, the actor has appeared as the main lead in movies. She began her acting career in early teens and made her Bollywood debut with B.R. Ishara’s Zaroorat starring Danny Denzongpa and Vijay Arora in the lead roles.

Her resemblance to Asha Parekh helped her get film offers. Reportedly the actor had no formal training in acting but she got praised for most of her movies. The actor was in limelight because of her marriage with Pakistani cricketer turned actor Mohsin Hassan Khan. As the vivacious actor turns 63 today, here are her best Bollywood films.

Jaise Ko Taisa

Jaise Ko Taisa is considered as the turning point for Reena Roy's career. Her performance as Rupa in this film attracted the attention of cinematographers. Reena's rain dance on the film song Ab Ke Saavan Mein Ji Dare became her identity and her fans had become crazy about her since then.

Nagin

In Nagin, Reena Roy played the character of the serpent. Her performance in a supernatural film of that time is indeed worth watching.

There were other actors in the film, but Reena remained the centre of attraction. Moreover, she was nominated for the Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in the film.

Apnapan

The biggest success of Reena Roy's career came from the character of Kamini played in Apnapan. She played a very lively character in the role of a tough wife and heartless mother.

For this, she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Supporting Actor. However, she returned the award saying that she cannot take the co-star award as she played the lead role in the film.

Jaani Dushman

Jaani Dushman is a horror film which has an ensemble cast. Reena managed to establish her own identity among many big actors like Jeetendra, Sunil Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sanjeev Kumar.

Her pairing with Shatrughan Sinha was well-appreciated by the audience. It was also one of the biggest films of music composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal and songwriter Verma Malik.

Aasha

J.Om Prakash’s Aasha (1980) was declared the biggest hit of the year. Later, when Reena played the title role in Aasha, she successfully mesmerised her fans with Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho and secured her place as one of the top 3 actresses of the day, Hema Malini and Rekha being the other two. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan had appeared in this movie as a child artist.

