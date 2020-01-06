Sharad Kelkar Reveals Future Plans After Release Of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji

Playing the role of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a difficult job, and actor Sharad Kelkar thinks that it comes with a lot of responsibility. The actor revealed to a leading newspaper that he was shocked to know that the makers were in talks of approaching him for the role. Director Om Raut called the actor and asked him to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which totally came as a shocker to Sharad. The actor said that he felt a lot of pressure because Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is worshipped as God by Maharashtrians. Playing a character like this holds a lot of responsibility and the actor playing that cannot go wrong with any of the factors around him which includes his look, his way of walking, his lines, his attitude.

Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The unsung warrior

The star is starting preparations for the Akshay Kumar starrer, Laxmmi Bomb which is all set to release on June 5. Kelkar is also going to make his Tamil debut, which is expected to hit the cinemas this August. The actor also revealed that he has a couple of web shows lined up as well. The past six months for Sharad has been like a roller coaster ride with films like The Family Man, Housefull 4, Rangbaaz Phir Se, Tanhaji that have really exhausted the actor. He revealed that his fitness has been affected because of the tight schedule A blames the changing weather and schedule for his frequent injuries.

