Rekha's Birthday: Films Where Actor Had Special Appearance

Veteran actor Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. She is known to be one of the most versatile actors of her time and has acted in more than 180 Hindi films throughout her career. Some of her famous movies are Rampur Ka Lakshman, Silsila, Mr Natwarlal, Khoobsurat, Do Anjaane, Muqaddar Ka Sikander and many such more. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her movies where Rekha made guest appearances:

Rekha's guest appearance in movies

Dost Aur Dushman

Dost Aur Dushman came out in 1971 and Rekha was seen in a special appearance as herself in the movie. Dost Aur Dushman was directed by Chand and starred Shiv Kumar, Heena Kauser, and Jayshree T in the main roles. Singer Asha Bhosle sang two songs in the film.

Sazaa

Sazaa came out in 1972 and Rekha was seen in a special appearance as herself in the movie. The film was produced by S.K. Kapur under the Kapur Films banner and directed by Chand. The film starred Ashok Kumar, Pran, Jeetendra, Kabir Bedi, Rajendra Nath, and Madan Puri. The music in the film was composed by Sonik Omi.

Hawas

Hawas was a film that came out in 1974 and Rekha made a small cameo in the song Aao Yaaro Gao. The film was produced, directed, and written by Sawan Kumar. The film starred Anil Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Bindu, Vinod Mehra in the lead roles. The movie had a complicated plot when a gangster tried to acquire a lot of wealth but ran into trouble.

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein came out in 1977 and Rekha was seen in a special appearance as herself in the movie. The film was produced by Nariman Baria and A. Khalia under the Nav Sampathi Productions banner and directed by Meraj. The film cast Rajesh Khanna as Ravi Raj Sinha (Dakiya Babu), Hema Malini as Mohini and Jeetendra as Ravi. The film had many songs by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Gol Maal

Gol Maal came out in 1979 and Rekha made a guest appearance in the movie as herself. The film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by Rahi Masoom Raza and Sachin Bhowmick. The film cast Amol Palekar as Ramprasad Sharma/Lakshmanprasad Sharma, Utpal Dutt as Bhawani Shankar, Bindiya Goswami as Urmila, David as Doctor Kedar Mama. The film was also remade in Tamil as Thillu Mullu (1981) and many other languages.

Jyoti Bane Jwala

Jyoti Bane Jwala came out in 1980 and Rekha was seen as a courtesan in the movie. The film was produced by Prasan Kapoor under the Tirupati Pictures Enterprises banner and directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. It cast Jeetendra, Vinod Mehra, Waheeda Rehman, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Sarika. The film had many songs by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar

Chashme Buddoor

Chashme Buddoor came out in 1981 and Rekha was once again seen as herself in a cameo in the film. The film was directed by Sai Paranjpye and produced by Gul Anand and his sister Jayshree Anand – Makhija. The plot of the movie revolved around three students. It cast Farooq Shaikh as Siddharth Parashar, Deepti Naval as Neha Rajan, Rakesh Bedi as Omi and Ravi Baswani as Jomo.

Janbaaz

Janbaaz came out in 1986 and Rekha was seen in a song in the movie. The song was called Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo and her dance was appreciated in the film. The film was produced and directed by Feroz Khan. It cast Feroz Khan as Rajesh, Anil Kapoor as Amar Singh, Amrish Puri as Rana Vikram Singh, Sushma Seth as Laxmi Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Reshma.

Soorma Bhopali

Soorma Bhopali came out in 1988 and Rekha was seen in a fun cameo in the film. Rekha played the role of a drunk woman in the 1988 film. The film was produced by Naved and directed by Jagdeep. It cast Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali and Dharmendra as Dharmendra. Even Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the movie in a cameo.

Kasme Vaade

Kasme Vaade came out in 1978 and Rekha had a special appearance in the film. The film was produced and directed by Ramesh Behl. It cast Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee as Suman, Randhir Kapoor as Raju and Neetu Singh as Neeta. The movie had music composed by Rahul Dev Burman.

Promo Pic Credit: Fashion Era's YouTube

