Remember Priya Gill? On Her Birthday, Check Out What 'Josh' Actor Is Doing Now

Actor Priya Gill, who set her foot in the entertainment world with her debut in Tere Mere Sapne, alongside Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh in 1966, turned a year older on December 9. After her first movie, Priya worked in several films. However, the actor is not on any social media platforms and has been away from the celluloid since her 2006 film. Here's a look at her career.

Priya Gill's movies

After Tere Mere Sapne, Priya was roped in for back-to-back movies like Sham Ghansham, Sirf Tum, Bade Dilwala. This year in June, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to celebrate 21 years of his 1999 romantic film, Sirf Tum. The movie stars Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill, Jackie Shroff, and Sushmita Sen. It is the remake of the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Kottai, directed by Agathian.

After Sirf Tum, Priya Gill began her career in Mollywood with her appearance in the movie, Megham, opposite Mammootty. She came back to acting in Hindi films and her roles in movies like Josh, Jeetenge Hum, were well-received by fans. Interestingly, Gill played prominent roles in the Telugu flicks- Bagunnara, Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary, in a Tamil film- Red, and then also worked in a Punjabi movie titled Jee Aayan Nu.

After working in Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Malayalam industry, she was roped in for a Bhojpuri film as well, titled Piya Tose Naina Lage, opposite Akhilesh Pandey. In 2006, she spoke to The Telegraph and said that it was a different experience but she enjoyed every bit of it. Though it was difficult to understand the nuances of the language initially, she managed the dialogues well, stated the star. The report added that she participated in a tree-planting ceremony at Gandhi Ashram, Dhurwa, and also attended a Bhojpuri Samaj function held at local Zilla school during her visit to Ranchi while promoting the movie.

Also Read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Facebook Account Gets Hacked; Says 'Lost All My Data'

Also Read | Biden's Attorney General Search Is Focused On Jones, Garland

Priya's notable work is in movies like LOC Kargil, Border Hindustan Ka and her last film in Bollywood, Bhairavi. A report by ghaintpunjab.com stated that after her film journey, Priya got married and is now settled in Denmark. In 2015, she also attended an OROP (One Rank One Pension) rally related to Ex-Army services in Mumbai. On Priya Gill's birthday, netizens remembered the star and penned wishes for her.

Also Read | Fardeen Khan Speaks About Why He & His Wife Natasha Moved To London; Return Speculated

Also Read | When Sharmila Tagore Said She Had No Idea About Lip-syncing In Debut Film Kashmir Ki Kaali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.