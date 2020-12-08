When Sharmila Tagore Said She Had No Idea About Lip-syncing In Debut Film Kashmir Ki Kaali

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore turned a year older on December 8. On her special day, here's a look back at the time when she spoke about her debut film. The actor who started her career with Satyajit Ray's 1959 Bengali classic, Apur Sansar, made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Shakti Samanta's Kashmir Ki Kali in 1964. Back in the day, at an awards ceremony, Tagore recalled that she had no idea about lip-syncing when a playback song was being played in her debut Hindi film.

During her interaction, Sharmila stated that when she was working for Kashmir Ki Kali, she had no idea about lip-syncing the song Diwana Hua Badal sung by Asha Bhosle and added that the scene was to be shot in the Dal Lake in Kashmir. She continued that her first lip-synced song for a Hindi film was connected to Asha Bhosle.

Tagore remarked that Asha Bhosle was the singer and O P Nayyar was the music composer. Both were known names at that time while she was new in the Hindi film industry despite having worked in several Bengali films with directors including Satyajit Ray, she said. More so, the Hindi films had several songs and hence getting familiar with playback lip-syncing was important, added the Anupama actor.

Complimenting Asha Bhosle for her energy, the actor mentioned that the former always engages with people and that she was bowled by her spirit. She is a versatile singer and at the age of 84 she looked like 28, Tagore said. Furthermore, she added that very few personalities at her age would rush to different places to attend events the way she did. Tagore then wished to have the energy like her to engage with the audience.

On Sharmila Tagore's birthday, a look at her career

Sharmila Tagore's movies like Devi, Aranyer Din Ratri, Seemabaddha in the Bengali cinema were very well-received by fans. She then dipped her toes in Bollywood and her films like Waqt, Anupama, An Evening in Paris, Aamne Saamne, Satyakam, Safar Daag. Chupke Chupke others also garnered much love from the audience. She was last seen in the 2010 film, Break Ke Baad, helmed by Danish Aslam.

