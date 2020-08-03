Remember When Sonam-Deepika-Priyanka's Dreamy Wedding Pictures Stormed Internet In 2018?

The year 2017-2018 was all about celebrity weddings. The divas of Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, all three, got married in the year 2018. As back-to-back pictures from their extravagant affairs popped up on the internet, fans were in the awe of their opulent ceremonies. Here's a quick sneak peek into Sonam, Deepika and Priyanka's wedding pictures.

Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony on May 8 morning, 2018. Pictures from their dreamy affair were all over the internet. The Kapoor's had kept the Mehendi ceremony at their Juhu residence and also organised a function, with the whole extended family. As seen in the pictures that went viral, The Zoya Factor actor looked ravishing in an exquisite red lehenga, along with heavy accessories and chudaas. For her reception, Sonam Kapoor wore an elegant symmetrical grey lehenga.

Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur, 2018. The four-day event was a closed-door affair, with friends and families of the couple. From a grand sangeet party to a lavish haldi event, the couple experienced it all.

Twenty days after tying the knot in a regal ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka and Nick Jonas hosted their reception at Taj Land's End in Mumbai. The star-studded affair was graced by a slew of celebrities like Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Kajol, Rekha among others. Moreover, the duo also experienced a Christian style wedding. While PeeCee wore a Ralph Lauren white floor-length gown with a head cape, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a classic suit.

Deepika Padukone's wedding

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched on November 14 and 15, 2018, in Italy. Fans fondly call the duo as DeepVeer. The couple first kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with a Nandi puja, which was held at Deepika’s hometown in Bengaluru. After this, Ranveer’s Haldi ceremony took place in Mumbai with his family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their first wedding reception in Bengaluru. The second wedding reception was thrown by Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani in Mumbai. The third wedding reception was held in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt which was attended by many stars.

