When 'Saand Ki Aankh' Actor Bhumi Pednekar Revealed Her Idea Of An 'ideal Relationship'

Bhumi Pednekar has made her mark in the industry in a short span of time. The actor delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Bhumi Pednekar's movies include Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sandh Ki Aankh, Bala, Lust Stories, and more. In an interview some time back, Bhumi Pednekar revealed about her idea of an ideal relationship. Here is the throwback moment to when Pednekar who was not dating anyone at that time spoke about her idea of an ideal relationship and what it would look like.

Bhumi Pednekar spoke to an entertainment portal about what her ideal relationship would look like. Firstly, she spoke about her not being in a relationship. The actor also elaborated on her fantasy world of relationship where there would be a lot of love and respect. For Bhumi, friendship, and that feeling of completeness is also very significant for an ideal relationship. She also went on to talk about how she does not need anybody when she is with her partner and that would be what her ideal relationship be like.

The actor also went on to talk about the pressure that she feels during her first shoots, even after being four years in the industry. Bhumi Pednekar also likes to believe that she is living her dream and working hard. She puts blinders on and works whether the film does great or not. Bhumi also elaborated on her not thinking of the box-office and commerce, but rather wanting to be better than her previous film.

Bhumi also spoke about criticism and said that it has come for her in every film and that she is not the one who gets overwhelmed after reading things on social media. The actor also made references to her films and spoke of how she is confident and that even though there have been flop films that she has been a part of, yet no one can say that it was not a good film. On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the movie Saand Ki Aakh with Taapsee Pannu, which got great reviews from fans and critics alike.

