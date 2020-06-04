Dia Mirza Joins Bhumi Pednekar's 'One Wish For The Earth Campaign'; Watch

Ahead of World Environment Day, Bhumi Pednekar started #OneWishForTheEarth campaign. She urged her peers and colleagues to spread awareness about nature conservation. Now Dia Mirza has joined the campaign and expressed her 'one wish'. Read to know more about it-

Dia Mirza joined Bhumi Pednekar’s #OneWishForTheEarth campaign as she shared her video on her social media platform. In the video, Dia is seen wearing a pretty ethnic suit. In the clip, she says, “My one wish for the planet is that all human beings recognise how deeply connected our lives, our health, our well being, our peace, our progress, and prosperity is with nature."

Dia Mirza further says, "Nature performs invaluable services. The food we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe, the climate that makes our planet inhabitable. All of this is provided to us by nature. By becoming more aware and more compassionate towards the way we treat our natural environment we can make a big difference. I am a climate warrior, are you?"

Furthermore, while sharing the video, Dia Mirza also penned down her few thoughts through the caption. Dia Mirza's caption to the video read, "Life on Earth would not be possible without the services of nature. My #OneWishForThePlanet is humans become aware that our health, peace, progress is dependent on nature and all the living species we co-inhabit our planet with. Change begins with understanding this and learning to co-exist with nature! Thank you Bhumi Pednekar for leading this powerful campaign. And helping more of us become #ClimateWarriors!"

Watch Dia Mirza's video here

Bhumi Pednekar runs her own non-profit initiative, known as the Climate Warrior. This initiative celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change. On June 2, 2020, Bhumi Pednekar took to her official social media handle to announce that Climate Warrior is starting a new campaign, known as "One Wish For The Earth". Bhumi Pednekar’s "One Wish For The Earth" campaign received support from superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar too. And only recently, Ananya Panday also joined the campaign and expressed her 'one wish'.

