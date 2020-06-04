Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Spit Free India Movement To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently started the 'One Wish For The Earth' campaign, has evidently been using her social media presence to send across a social message. Be it discussing climate change or sanitisation, Bhumi Pednekar has been using her virtual platforms to raise awareness about various social issues that affect the lives of people. Now, Bhumi Pednekar has taken to her Instagram and shared that she has joined the Spit Free India Movement to curb the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Bhumi joins Spit Free India movement

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a video on her Instagram where she said that the COVID-19 outbreak is an enemy which the people of India have to defeat by coming together. Bhumi stated that to save the country, people will have to leave the habit of spitting and adopt safer practices. The actor also said that the country is currently facing a disease that also spreads by spitting so people should stop doing it to make better choices.

In conclusion, Bhumi Pednekar stated that earlier everyone came together for the toilet campaign which educated many people. Similarly, she urged people to come together pledge to make the country COVID-19 free by avoiding to spit here and there. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's video below -

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar recently spoke to a news portal where she talked about her experience during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor revealed that she feels fortunate to have a roof over her head and to have the people she loves with her all the time during such testing times. The actor shared that the past four years of her life have been very crazy and she did not find much time to spend in Mumbai due to her packed schedule. The actor feels that in some way, a little good came out of the lockdown but at a very heavy price.

While talking about how she is spending time during the lockdown, the actor shared that she has been keeping herself busy by baking cakes and being a moody cook. Bhumi Pednekar shared that she is using this time to detoxify herself from everything. She does not have a set agenda, timetable, or a schedule and feels it is nice as she is literally doing things as she likes.

