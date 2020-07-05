Brad Pitt Is A Bike Enthusiast & Avid motorcycle Collector; Check His Bike Collection

Brad Pitt is one of the most loved actors of all time, and over the years he has given many hits that are loved by fans. He is not just an actor but also as a producer and is the owner of Plan B Entertainment Holdings, LLC. Under this production house, he has made several fan favourite as well as award-winning films. He also is a big bike enthusiast and avid motorcycle collector. He has some of the best bikes in the world. Take a look at Brad Pitt's bike collection here.

Brad Pitt's bike collection

Shinya Kimura Custom

Brad Pitt being a bike collecter has some of the best bikes that money can buy. He is a big fan of Samurai choppers and Rad Cafe Racers. This is why he owns a custom bike built by Shinya Kimura. This custom bike is a Cafe Racers with the only recognizable part of the bike is the 1974 Ducati engine. This bike's oil cooler sits next to the headlight giving the bike an asymmetric look and shows the world how good the Japanese design is.

Ecosse Titanium Series XX

It is reported that in 2013 Brad bought a custom Ecosse Titanium Series XX bike. It is reported that this bike is a completely unique motorcycle and is also one of the most expensive motorcycles in the world at the time. It was reported that the bike cost an estimated $300,000 in 2013. Take a look at the post here.

Gasoline Alley/Indian Larry

Brad Pitt owns an Indian Larry bike. It is a very incredible bike as it is reported that the bikes are made from scratch in the Brooklyn shop of the store. Apart from this, it is also reported that the iconic Indian Larry down tube is steel heated up to 900 degrees and then twisted by hand. Take a look at Brad Pitt riding this bike here.

Rooke/WCC 140 CFL

Brad Pitt owns this bike which was made by Jesse James and Jesse Rooke. This Rooke/WCC 140 CFL has a hardtail rear end. But with a unique Marzocchi upside-down sportbike fork on the front. Brad Pitt is often seen riding this bike on the streets of LA.

Zero Engineering Type9

Brad Pitt got himself a Type 9 by Zero Engineering from the world-famous garage that was originally founded by Shinya Kimura. This bike has a multi-link rear suspension that actually uses a four-link mono-shock assembly but looks like a hardtail. Take a look at Brad Pitt taking his bike for a spin.

