Remember When 'Deadpool 2' Paid Homage To Indiana Jones? Check Out Scenes

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a couple of BTS pics and clips on his Instagram stories. But what stole the show was when Ryan Reynolds brought back a trivia and pointed out that a scene from Deadpool 2 paid homage to Indiana Jones. The film remains a massive hit even today, and fans gushed to talk about it.

Ryan Reynolds shared a post on Instagram and mentioned that one of the scenes from Deadpool 2 was actually him paying homage to Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones. Reynolds wrote, "Useless fact! This shot from DP2 was an homage to". The picture sees him running from a crowd of people and the next picture is also a scene where Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is running away from people as well.

The scene comes at the beginning of the movie when Deadpool is running towards Dopinder’s (Karan Soni) taxi. There is an angry bunch of people running behind him as he screams, “Start the car!” and bumps into the cab through the window. Interestingly, in a scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones, (Harrison Ford) runs from an angry mob after removing an ancient temple idol. He bowls, “Start the engine!” as he runs toward his escape plane.

Check out the scenes:

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool premiered in 2016, and the movie, in no time, became a box office hit. Reynolds’ comic charisma and the versatile roles played by the actors in the flick created quite a stir amongst the audience. As per reports, the success of the movie was such, that it churned a whopping amount of over $782 million worldwide and received a slew of accolades too.

In 2018, the sequel to Deadpool titled Deadpool 2 was released. Reynolds reprised his role as Deadpool, Wade Wilson and the film once again hit the bullseye. Directed by David Leitch, the movie reportedly amassed over $785.8 million at the box office worldwide. Deadpool 2 features an ensemble cast of actors like Josh Brolin, Zazie Beez, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller, Stefan KapiÄiÄ‡, Leslie Uggams among others.

