'Deadpool 2' Makers Slapped With Around $300,000 Fine For Safety Norms Violation

Ryan Reynold's starrer Deadpool 2 has been reportedly slapped with a fine of USD 3000,000 after a stuntwoman died in 2017 during filming a scene. As per reports, Stuntwoman Joi Harris died after she was thrown off her motorcycle as she rode through a plate-glass window while filming a scene. She was performing the stunt scene for actress Zazie Beetz in Vancouver, Canada. The fine has been levied by Canadian health and safety watchdog WorkSafeBC.

Makers of Deadpool 2 slapped with a whooping amount

According to the reports by a local media outlet, TCF Vancouver Productions LTD has been slapped with a fine of USD 289,562 penalty for failing to provide a safe work environment. As per reports, an investigation by the WorkSafeBC revealed that five violations of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation which has led to the fine.

The reports state that there has been a failure to ensure proper safety of the crew by failing to identify the hazards and assess and control the risks of the work activity. The report also revealed that the makers of the film also failed in providing adequate supervision which resulted in the accident.

Read: Ryan Reynolds Says 'Deadpool 3' Will Be A Win For Everyone Involved; Read More

Read: Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool In Marvel Cinematic Universe Would Be 'explosive'

According to reports, Joi was not wearing a safety headgear while performing the stunt which in return could be attributed to her death.The violations that were spotted by the investigating team were, failure to ensure the health and safety of the stunt performer by failing to provide adequate supervision, failure to provide the stunt performer with a new worker orientation and instructing the stunt performer not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.

Back on August 15, 2017, the main lead, Ryan had also tweeted about the tragic accident stating that he is "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" after the incident. As per reports, Josh Brolin, who portrayed the role of Cable in the film, had said that Joi was a wonderful woman. It was not even a stunt, it was a freak accident. It was something terrible that happened.

Read: Ryan Reynolds Has A Secret Family In Denmark? The Actor Opens Up About Them

Read: This Is What Ryan Reynolds Thinks About Future Of 'Deadpool' Franchise



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.