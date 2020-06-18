Remember When Jason Statham Slammed Marvel Movies & Paul Bettany Had A Befitting Reply?

Back in the date, Jason Statham made headlines when he slammed Marvel Studios, the big name behind the Avengers films. In an interview with an Italian website, Statham exclaimed that even his grandma could perform in them and that they posed no challenge. He further said that he could take his grandma, put her in a cape and then put her on a green screen. Then he could have stunt doubles come in and do all the action, he added. He concluded by saying that anybody could do it.

Later, actor Paul Bettany, who voiced Jarvis and played Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reacted to Jason Statham's statements during his appearance on O’Brien’s show. Bettany initially said that he doesn't know why somebody would smack about it. He added, "It's a round world, he's brilliant at what he does. I couldn't do it and its true."

Paul Bettany's reply

"There times when I try and do as many of the stunts I can, myself. But there are times when it's too dangerous and even the producer says its too dangerous and tricky for you. Potentially may be he should think about investing in an acting double," said Paul Bettany. Paul sarcastically further said that "You know what I mean." It burst an instant peal of laughter amongst the audience. "I would never talk about somebody else’s work, but I’m just saying, you know, I read the contract, they (Marvel) employed me as an actor. There is obviously stuntmen in the world. You have met them, you have seen them. They are very good at what they do, so let them do it. But if there’s a really, really tricky scene with some very tricky dialogue, one might consider bringing in an acting double for Jason Statham," he further said.

Jason Statham is known for his movies like The Transporter, Crank, The Fate Of The Furious, among others. Jason Statham also appeared in action thrillers such as The Italian Job War, The Bank Job, The Mechanic, Spy, and Mechanic: Resurrection. With his quintessential acting prowess, Jason Statham is one of the established actors in Hollywood.

