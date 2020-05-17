Jennifer Lopez And Jason Statham Starrer 'Parker' Movie Trivia; Read Here

Parker is a 2013 action-thriller movie helmed by Taylor Hackford. Featuring Jennifer Lopez and Jason Statham, the movie is adapted from Flashfire, the 19th Parker novel. The plot of Parker revolves around the professional thief Parker who is double-crossed by his own crew. He then sets out on a journey of revenge and is helped by a real estate agent. Below is some interesting trivia about the movie:

Jennifer Lopez’s Parker movie trivia

This movie is the first adaptation of Richard Stark’s novel to use the character name, Parker. Although the following movies based on the Parker novel, their titles were always changed. They were Point Blank, Payback, The Split, Slayground, and more.

This movie is the first Parker movie after the demise of author Donal E. Westlake. He is credited under his famous pseudonym Richard Stark; under which he wrote all the Parker novels.

In the movie, Parker calls his girlfriend and her displayed caller ID, when googled, turned out to be the number of a Louisiana film crew person with the last name of Parker.

In the movie, while showing Parker the mansion in Palm Beach, Leslie inquires if he is married and Parker tells her his wife passed away. While Parker could be lying but fans believe that it could be the reference to the first Parker novel “The Hunter” where Parker’s wife commits suicide after he returns from being betrayed. “The Hunter” was previously adapted in John Boorman’s Point Blank with Lee Marvin and Brian Helgeland’s Payback with Mel Gibson.

Parker movie sees him holding the chair to Hardwicke’s brother’s neck as he threatens to break his trachea. Fan believes that possibly it is a reference to one of Statham’s previous movie Safe, where he breaks someone’s trachea and says “I didn’t know tracheas could break”.

Jason Statham, due to his commitments to this movie, couldn’t accept the role of the lead antagonist role of Owen Shaw in Fast and Furious 6. He then later essayed the role of Deckard Shaw, the older brother of Owen Shaw in Furious 7.

An intimate scene shot between Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez was not shown in the theatrical release.

When Parker threatens Norte with a gun, he mentions that he is neutral like Sweden, but Parker corrects him to Switzerland.

Jennifer Lopez and Bobby Cannavale previously shared screen space in the 2004 movie Shall We Dance before Parker.

