Chris Evans Reveals His Favourite Marvel Hero Since Childhood & It Is NOT Captain America

Chris Evans has immortalised the role of Marvel superhero, Captain America. It is almost impossible for fans to imagine any other actor for the role, or Chris Evans as any other Marvel hero for that matter. However recently, the actor revealed that it is not Captain American, but another Marvel hero who has been his favourite all along.

Chris Evans reveals his childhood favourite Marvel hero

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Chris Evans said that although he loved playing Captain America in MCU, his favourite Marvel hero was someone else. He revealed that it was none other than Spider-man who is his "childhood hero". Evans also recalled that he loved recreating scenes from his movies.

Further in the interview, Chris Evans revealed that if asked to play Spider-man on screen, he would have hated wearing the mask. The reason for this he said is that he is claustrophobic and wearing such a suit and mask for hours altogether on the set would have been rather difficult for him. Evans said he preferred Captain America's suit to Spider-man's which he thinks is "cooler anyway".

Also Read: John Krasinski Talks About Auditioning For Captain America & Losing Role To Chris Evans

In the interview, Chris Evans also revealed that he intends to return to the director's chair very soon. The actor, who made his directorial debut with Before We Go said that he loves acting and will always love it. But an actor is only a small piece in the puzzle and he loves "being in control" of the process. He also revealed that while as an actor he had to do tiring things like going on a diet, as a director he could "completely throw" himself into the process and work at bringing all the elements together.

Also Read: Chris Evans Gives A Thumbs Up For 'Avengers: Endgame's' Edited Video Of US Protests

Recently, Chris Evans made his web television debut with Defending Jacob. The show released on Apple TV+ on April 22, 2020. He is seen playing the role of a father in the murder mystery which has been adapted from a novel of the same name by William Landay. The premise of the show is based on a parent's journey to defend their son who is accused of murdering his classmate.

Also Read: 'Defending Jacob' Filming Locations: Find Out Where Chris Evans' First Show Was Filmed

Also Read: 'Captain America' Chris Evans' Brother Scott Steals Show As Avengers Wish Happy Birthday

Also Read: 'Captain America' Actor Chris Evans Reveals 'common Denominator' Behind Marvel's Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.