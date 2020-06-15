From Dwayne Johnson To Jason Momoa, Here's How Hollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

In the past weekend, several celebrities took a stand and some shared some wonderful moments from their lives. Thus, fans of these celebrities were delighted to watch them share some great moments from their day to day life. Hence here is a list of a few celebrities and the things they did during this weekend.

From Dwayne Johnson to Jason Momoa, here's how actors spent their weekend

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest inspirations in the world in terms of a healthy lifestyle. The actor is loved tremendously for his action films and is a huge Hollywood star. Recently, Dwayne Jonson shared a picture of himself in the gym having an intense workout session. The actor looked buff and completely prepped up after the workout. Fans in the comments appreciated his dedication towards bodybuilding despite the lockdown scenario.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox was celebrating her daughter Coco Arquette’s 16th birthday this weekend and the Friends star was extremely delighted. Courteney Cox has her feed filled with pictures of her daughter and thus fans believe that the mother-daughter duo shares a great bond. She has starred in a few TikTok videos with Coco as well and the mother-daughter duo looks adorable. The video posted by Courteney Cox on Instagram is of a young Coco skating her way through. The young Coco looked graceful and fans even wished her in the comments section.

Tom Ellis

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has currently been addressing some very serious issues. The actor has been an LGBTQ supporter from a very long time and has thus been quite vocal about his support. Taking to Instagram, Tom Ellis shared a picture that read the word “Pride” on it with several actors' names on it.

Tom captioned the picture mentioning that he has been a supporter of the LGBTQ community since day one and he is very proud of it. Tom shared this picture on the occasion of Pride month and thus shared his love with his fans all over the world.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa has been an energetic star and has become one of the most loved personalities since Aquaman and Game of Thrones. The actor is known for his amazing long hair and his macho personality. He is also appreciated for his well-built body and is thus looked up to by many fans.

However, during an ad shoot, Jason Momoa was seen as a bald short man with skinny limbs and legs. This shoot was done for an ad and people found it to be quite hilarious due to its ironic nature. Jason recently took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes footage of that shoot and one can clearly observe the green screen and marking that was used to make Jason appear thin and short.

Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas is currently enjoying her lockdown at her home. The actor shared some pictures of what appears to be a stunning view. The actor herself was not present in the pictures; however, the pics were appreciated by fans. The surreal greenery and the lakeside view felt blissful to viewers. Thus Ana De Armas too has been enjoying her time while in lockdown with a beautiful view all around her.

