When Kajol Revealed Daughter Nysa Convinced Her Do 'Dilwale' After Sabbatical Of 5 Years

Back in 2015, Kajol graced Anupam Kher’s chat show. Amid their conversation, the actor went on to spill the beans about her comeback in Bollywood with Dilwale. Kajol revealed that it was her daughter Nysa, who convinced her to do Dilwale. The Rohit Shetty directorial marked her return to the celluloid after a sabbatical of five years.

Recalling the incident, Kajol further remarked that people are guilty all their lives that they have given birth to kids. More so, she also opined that people feel guilty that they don't get to spend time with the kids. Kajol then revealed that Nysa jumped up to her and asked her to do the film when Rohit Shetty offered Dilwale to her.

Kajol also opened up about how Nysa reacted to her question. Kajol added that she asked her why she wanted her to work and stay away from her. After which, Nysa turned around and said something amazing, and Kajol wanted to cry and wanted to laugh, added the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star. She did not know what to do besides tell Nysa that she loves her, said Kajol. The actor then stated that Nysa had told her that 'just because she loves her, it doesn't mean she cannot love something else'.

(Source: Kajol Instagram)

Dilwale cast

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the power-packed action drama features an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The film was produced under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez

and Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie opened to a decent response at the box office and the songs from the film and hit a staggering number of views online.

Kajol's movies

Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside husband Ajay Devgn. The film created quite a buzz as it marked Ajay's 100th film in his prolific career. Meanwhile, in March 2020, Kajol made her digital debut with the short film, Devi. Starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni and Kajol in the leading roles, Devi entails the story of nine women, who bond with each other after they reveal the unusual circumstances of their life. The short film is written and helmed by Priyanka Banerjee.

