On Tanuja's Birthday, Kajol Wishes Her Mother Who Showed Her 'all Avatars Of Woman'

On veteran actor Tanuja's birthday, daughter Kajol took to her Instagram and posted an adorable portrait with her mother. In the pic, the mother-daughter duo was dolled up in ravishing ethnic attire. Kajol penned a lengthy heartfelt note for Tanuja on her special day.

On Tanuja's birthday, Kajol pens a lengthy note

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "When I’m with you I’m standing with an army". Kajol extended warm birthday wishes to that 'one person' who showed her all the 'avatars' of a woman'. She went on to call Tanuja a 'warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and a spirit'.

"Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever. #foreveryourbaby", wrote Kajol on social media. As soon as her post on Tanuja's birthday was up, fans flooded the comments section with love. Many in huge numbers extended warm wishes for the actor. Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "and I chose u too!!!".

(Source: Kajol Instagram)

Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a series of photos on her mother's birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday my earth mother. You are mischief. You are grace. You are love. You are nature. You are soul. You are my universe. Loveeee you mommyyyyyyy! #happybirthdayweek #happybirthday #mommy #tanuja." One of the pictures was a still of Tanuja with late actor-singer Kishore Kumar from their film. In another photo, the Ek Bar Mooskura Do actor was seen planting a tree. Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a family portrait featuring Kajol.

Tanishaa has been on a photo-sharing spree. She posted Tanuja's priceless throwback pictures on the latter's birthday night. She shared a bunch of Tanuja's photos with late actor Upendra Jethalal Trivedi, who was known for his work in the Gujarati cinema. The 76-year-old and Upendra worked together in the 1976 Gujarati film, Malavpati Munj, directed by Ravindra Dave. The film was an adaptation of KM Munshi's novel, Prithvi Vallabh. As seen in the vintage photos, Tanuja was clad in a saree with flower garlands around her neck and wrists.

Tanuja's photos

(Source: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram)

