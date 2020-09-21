Kajol 'misses Wearing A Saree'; Daughter Nysa Clicks Her Pictures

Bollywood actor Kajol is quite active on social media and often engages with her fans by sharing her goofy pictures and throwback pictures from her initial acting career. She recently shared a gorgeous series of pictures of herself dressed in a saree. She mentioned that she misses wearing sarees. She also added that her daughter Nysa has captured her pictures. Take a look at Kajol's photos.

Kajol's Saree photos

Kajol recently took to Instagram on September 21, 2020, to share a few pictures of herself as she's dressed in Roza Saree with romantic prints by Anita Dongre. She was styled by her personal stylist Radhika Mehra. Kajol paired her saree with heavy golden jhumkas. She mentioned that the picture is clicked by a new inhouse photographer from her family, her daughter Nysa Devgn. The actor looks stunning as she poses looking away from the camera.

She wrote that she misses wearing sarees. She added, "So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities...... hmmm! " Fans of Kajol took to her post to show their love for the actor. Various celebrities went gaga over Kajol's saree picture as she dressed up after days. Malaysian model Ramona Zamzam said that Kajol hasn't changed even a bit since she watched her in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. South Indian actor Mahat also commented on Kajol's photos. A few fans called her stunning as she posed in her saree. Take a look:

Image Source: Kajol's Instagram

Kajol's throwback pictures

Kajol's Instagram is flooded with her throwback pictures. She had shared some goofy throwback pictures from her looks that she initially carried in some of her films. She also shares pictures on the anniversary of her films. She recently shared a picture from her film, Humeshaa. The picture also includes Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Pancholi on the sets of Humesha. The picture was taken 23 years ago and Kajol shared it to celebrate 23 years of the film. She shared a few pictures of her old looks with the hashtag "Me when I" describing those pictures in a quirky way. Take a look at some of Kajol's Instagram photos.

