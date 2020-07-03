When Karisma Kapoor Debunked Linkup Rumours With Ajay Devgn & Said 'We're Just Friends'

Back in 1993, Karisma Kapoor in an interview with a popular magazine reacted to the linkup rumours with Ajay Devgn. When Karisma Kapoor was quizzed whether there was something brewing between her and Ajay, Kapoor asserted that they were just friends. Back in the date, the duo's rumoured love story was the talk of the town. However, the Raja Babu actor debunked all the rumours.

Karisma, in the same interview further revealed that she did not know if Ajay felt that way about her because he had not told her anything. She further said that it was not possible and people were coming to a conclusion like that because it was the most 'obvious one'. Karisma then said that firstly Ajay saved her life and secondly, they had signed many films together. She additionally also said that some people even went ahead and wrote that she and Ajay were getting married.

Calling it all 'so funny', Kapoor said that she is a kid herself, and how could people expect her to get married at a young age. Karisma Kapoor concluded by saying that people's digs and taunts would only make her work harder. Talking about how she only needed the blessings of her well-wishers, Kapoor then said that she would fight them all tooth and nail and that she had silenced them before and she could do that again too.

Karisma & Ajay's movies

Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have worked together in a slew of movies. The duo first teamed up for Farogh Siddique's Jigar in 1992. The duo's performance as Suman and Raju in the film was very well received by fans. Then the two were roped in for the film, Dhanwaan in 1993.

In the same year, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor also shared screen space with Kapoor in the flick, Sangram. Then they were a part of K. C. Bokadia's Shaktiman and Sandesh Kohli's Suhaag. Both the films once again did well with fans.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor was away from the celluloid for a good long time after starring in the horror-thriller titled Dangerous Ishhq in 2016. However, she made a comeback with the lead role in the Mentalhood web series. It also marked Lolo's digital debut.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, charmed the audience with his impeccable role in his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn's movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, is all set to release digitally. The actor also has other films like Maidaan among others in the pipeline.

