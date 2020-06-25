Karisma Kapoor's Net Worth As Bollywood's 90s Queen Celebrates Her 46th Birthday; Read

Karisma Kapoor reigned Bollywood in the 90s and became fans' favourite with her impeccable performances. Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film titled Prem Qaidi in 1991. Ever since then, Lolo has come a long way. Here's a look at Karisma Kapoor's net worth in 2020.

Karisma Kapoor's net worth in 2020

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Karisma Kapoor's net worth is Rs 90.76 crore ($12 Million). Karisma Kapoor's net worth is apprehensive of her several brand endorsements. Kapoor is on the covers of many popular magazines too.

Meanwhile, after Prem Qaidi, Karisma starred in multiple films like Police Officer, Jaagruti, Nishchaiy, Sapne Sajan Ke and Deedar among others. However, Kapoor rose to fame with her indelible performance in the movies Jigar and Anari. Both the flicks turned out to be box office hits and were also reported to be among the highest-grossing films of that era.

Soon after that, Karisma became the queen of the 90s as her films like Muqabla, Prem Shakti, Dulaara, Andaz, Aatish, Raja Babu, Khuddar among others were also well received by the audience. She proved to be a bonafide star as she was unstoppable and again starred in a trail of blockbuster flicks like Andaz Apna Apna, Suhaag, Gopi Kishan among others.

Karisma Kapoor's movies

After the debacle of Andaz Apna Apna, Karisma Kapoor and Govinda became the talk of the town in 1995 as their film Coolie No.1 hit the bullseye. After which, she once again starred in the David Dhawan directorial- Saajan Chale Sasural, which was a massive hit. Moreover, Lolo then had another train of movies like- Krishna, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Hero No 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Fiza among others. In her astounding career, Karisma has teamed up with David Dhawan and Govinda for many projects. The diva has also bagged several awards.

Karisma Kapoor has given the industry a slew of iconic songs that are unforgettable. Her enchanting moves in her striking numbers remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Kapoor's songs like Le Gayi, Pyar Kar, Bholi Si Surat, Mohabbat Ki Nahi Jati, Husn Hai Suhana have hit a staggering number of views online.

Karisma Kapoor was away from the celluloid for a good long time after starring in the horror-thriller titled Dangerous Ishhq in 2016. However, she made a thunderous comeback with the lead role in the Mentalhood web series. It also marked Lolo's digital debut. Mentalhood was much loved by the audience as she plays the role of busy, hands-on mom in it.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday

It's Karisma Kapoor's birthday today. The actor is making headlines as she turns 46 today, June 25. The internet has been blazing with fans and celebrities outpouring sweet wishes for Karisma Kapoor's birthday.

