Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Karisma Kapoor Evoke Wanderlust In Their Throwback Thursday Photos

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Karisma Kapoor were recently seen reminiscing the memories of their travels around the world. Taking to Instagram, both the actors shared their throwback Thursday pictures of travel. While one was seen sharing a pic where she is seen enjoying on the beaches of Goa, and the other actor was missing her trip to France. Take a look at their pictures here:

Sonam Kapoor

Calling Goa “a state of mind”, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uploaded a series of pictures from her Goa trip. While one picture sees her covered up in the sand of the beach, another picture sees her seated on a chair. The ensembles donned by the diva gives out perfect beach vibes.

Donning a white dress, Sonam can be seen looking at calm water. Another picture sees her relaxing by the pool wearing an oversized yellow shirt. Lastly, donning a cute chequered dress, the actor can be seen lying at the corner of the swimming pool, playing with water. The pictures feature her striking a pose like a water baby.

As soon as the post was uploaded, her Bollywood contemporary Bhumi Pednekar seemed to agree with the Aisha actor. She wrote “mine too” expressing how Goa is a state of mind for her as well. Along with Bhumi, fans of the actor flooded her throwback post with sweet comments. While called her “cute” others appreciated the beauty of the actor. Have a look at the comments here:

Karisma Kapoor

Sonam wasn’t the only one who blessed fans with her throwback Thursday picture. Karisma also shared a pic remising her trip to France. Karisma uploaded montages of her France trip by compiling them in a form of a video. It features her strolling casually on the streets of France. The video also gives an insight into the mouth-watering delicacies she tried during her trip. The picturesque backdrops of the video have evoked wanderlust in the minds of her fans.

Fans are also loving the picture and have showered her post with appreciatory comments for the actor. While some called her “Sweet”, others praised the beauty of the picture saying “Wow & awesome”. Check out their comments here:

