Karisma Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Coolie No.1' With A Special Motion Poster; See Here

Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of her much-loved film, Coolie No. 1. She posted a motion poster of Coolie No. 1 which has been specially created for the occasion. She also wrote about the fond memories that are attached to this film. A number of her fans can be seen getting nostalgic about the movie and the actor’s career in the comments section of the celebration post.

Karisma Kapoor celebrates 25 years of Coolie No. 1

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1 is one of the most loved Bollywood comedy films of the 1990s. As the film turns 25, actor Karisma Kapoor decided to speak on the lovely film and what was it like to be a pivotal part of it. In the post put up on Instagram, the actor posted a motion poster of the film which also has the super hit evergreen song, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha, playing in the background while the poster highlights that it has been 25 years since the release. Karisma Kapoor can be seen being picked up by actor Govinda, on his shoulders, in the Coolie No. 1 poster.

In the caption for the post, actor Karisma Kapoor has spoken about the fun times when she was working on the film. She can also be seen talking about how these fun times will be remembered even for years to come. She has also spoken about how close the film has always been to her heart.

It was the beginning of the “No. 1” series which worked well with the audience. She has also thanked her co-star, director and producer by mentioning them in the caption. Towards the end of the post, Karisma Kapoor cannot help but notice the shirt that she is wearing in the poster. The striped shirt is a mix of many hard colours. Have a look at the post made by the actor here.

About Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 is a comedy film which released in the year 1995 and has had a huge fan following ever since. The plot of this film revolves around a coolie, Raju, who pretends to be a wealthy businessman in order to marry a woman from a high-class family. The film has been directed by David Dhawan while the dialogues have been written by late actor Kader Khan. Coolie no. 1 stars actors like Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Harish in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

