Manoj Muntashir Recalls How He Chose Writing Songs Over Marriage; Read Details

Popular lyricist poet Manoj Muntashir recently recalled the time when he had chosen writing songs over getting married. While shooting on Kapil Sharma Show, he mentioned about this phase in his life. He said that he had almost gotten married.

Muntashir reveals a story from his past life

Manoj Muntashir was shooting for Kapil Sharma Show when the host Kapil Sharma asked him if he had a love marriage. He said that it was complicated. When he was going to get married for the first time, wedding invitations were already printed and May 13, 1997, was the wedding date. He said that he clearly remembers the date.

Around April in 1997, the bride's brother asked Manoj Muntashir about what he was going to do in his future. Manoj told his to be brother in law that he is planning to become a lyricist. He asked Manoj again what career he wanted to pursue. Manoj Muntashir told him that he wouldn't want to lie to him and said that he wanted to write song lyrics for the rest of his life.

Manoj Muntashir said that after that they decided to call off the wedding. He had to choose between marriage and writing and without any hesitation decided to choose writing.

About Manoj Muntashir

Manoj Muntashir is a popular lyricist, poet and a screenwriter. He wrote the scripts for Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Manoj Muntashir's songs are very popular in Bollywood. He has also written scripts for Indian Idol Junior and India's Got Talent. Manoj Muntashir's hit songs include Teri Mitti, Galliyan, Kaun Tujhe, Dil Meri Na Sune, Tere Sang Yaara, and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga.

Some of Manoj Muntashir's hit songs have also received awards and nominations. He has also worked with other artists including Anu Malik, Amaal Mallik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Nigam. Manoj Muntashir has written the Hindi dialogues for blockbuster film Bahubali 2 to match the lip movements of dialogues spoken in Telugu. He published a book titled Meri Fitrat Hai in 2019.

