Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir To Grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show' On Saturday

The Kapil Sharma Show will air its Writers Special episode on the upcoming weekend. It will feature award-winning lyricists like Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir, and Amitabh Bhattacharya in a guest appearance. The ace personalities will grace the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show on September 5, 2020, Saturday. Here are further details about the same that you must check out right away. Read on:

Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir & Amitabh Bhattacharya on The Kapil Sharma Show

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, The Kapil Sharma Show will air its Writers Special episode. Award-winning lyricists Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir and Amitabh Bhattacharya will appear on the sets of the comedy show. They will recall their journey and share anecdotes on The Kapil Sharma Show. Moreover, they will make the audience and viewers' experience fun as they would engage in some witty banter with the host. One of the most-anticipated episodes will air at 9: 30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Manoj Muntashir's tweet on the sets of the show

Recently, Manoj Muntashir took to his official Twitter handle and announced the news of his invitation to The Kapil Sharma Show on August 31, 2020. He made a cryptic comment in the caption and dropped a few pictures from the sets of the show. The lyricists penned, “सतयुग आ गया. @KapilSharmaK9 के show पर writers बुलाए गए. पूरी बिरादरी को बधाई...!!! @OfficialAMITABH @swanandkirkire #CreditDeDoYaar*”. Manoj Muntashir also tagged Swanand Kirkire and Amitabh Bhattacharya in his social media post. Check out his tweet.

Later on, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma retweeted the same and thanked the lyricist for appearing on his show. He also recalled the fun moments with the guests. The actor wrote, "हाहाहाहा बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद आप आए बड़ा मज़ा आया आप सबके साथ बहुत बहुत प्यार एवं आदर सहित". Check out his tweet:

हाहाहाहा 😂 बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद आप आए 😀 बड़ा मज़ा आया आप सबके साथ 🤗 बहुत बहुत प्यार एवं आदर सहित 🙏 https://t.co/IpqwnmfZat — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 31, 2020

On the other hand, the makers and the channel of The Kapil Sharma Show have also created a buzz on different social media platforms. They have shared multiple promos related to the episode. Here are some of them that you must check out. Take a look:

Laut rahein hai hum sabke pyaari #MittiMouse fir ek baar, apne jokes se humaare geetkaar guests Amitabh Bhattacharya, Manoj Muntashir, Swanand Kirkire ko khoob hasaane #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/2KEuooN3QL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 2, 2020

Hone waali hai hassi ki bauchaar jab aayenge bollywood ke supremely talented geetkaar Amitabh Bhattacharya, Manoj Muntashir, Swanand Kirkire milne Kappu ki family se #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/8oqLYzhmBi — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 2, 2020

