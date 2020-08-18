Manoj Muntashir Excited To Pen Dialogues And Lyrics For 'Adipurush', Shares Heartfelt Post

Ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir who has penned dialogues for prominent films like Baahubali will be seen again donning the cap of the dialogue writer for Prabhas’ next Adipurush. The Kesari lyricist shared his excitement on Twitter and recalled his childhood dream of penning the dialogues of the epic Ramayana while he used to watch it on television. Manoj confessed that he always desired to narrate the story of the epic with his own essence in it. He also expressed his excitement of being roped with the team of Adipurish for fulfilling his childhood dream.

Manoj Muntashir to pen dialogues and lyrics of Adipurush

The lyricist shared the poster of the film on the microblogging site and wrote that when he used to watch Ramayana during his childhood, he would think about the words and sentiments if the tale would be narrated through his perspective on the big screen. And now he is happy to be a part of the project where he will pen his words as a dialogue writer and a lyricist as well. Manoj later thanked Bhushan Kumar who is bankrolling the project and director Om Raut for giving him the honour of writing both.

बचपन में रामायण देखता तो सोचता,ये कहानी मैं सुनाऊँ तो शब्द और भाव क्या होंगे!नियति ने इस युग की रामायण लिखने के लिए क़लम मेरे हाथ में दे दी. #Adipurush Dialogues N Lyrics by yours Truly.Starring the invincible @PrabhasRaju. Thankyou @omraut N @itsBhushanKumar for the epic honour pic.twitter.com/jCYV49EAY0 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) August 18, 2020

Several fans of Manoj took to the comment section and expressed their excitement of seeing the ace lyricist penning the dialogues of the film and compared his work with that of Baahubali. One of the users congratulated the Manoj for the offer and wrote that his fans have high hopes from him and they know that if Manoj is penning down the dialogues that means that the film will be out of this world. Another user who was on cloud nine after hearing the exciting news wrote that he just cannot wait for the film to be made. A third user congratulated the lyricist and credited him as the reason behind many who still watch Bollywood films. Another ardent follower of Manoj called him a “perfect choice” for the film and wrote that this film will require a lot from Manoj and his fans are confident enough that he will nail the project.

The mammoth success of Baahubali changed the term for Prabhas from a ‘South actor’ or ‘Telugu star’ to a pan-Indian star. With Saaho, he once again showcased this popularity among the masses as the movie’s Hindi version crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. Now, the Darling star is continuing this momentum, and announced his third film in the last few weeks, with Adipurush, joining hands with Om Raut.

