TKSS: Amitabh Bhattacharya To Share What Went Into 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Track Making

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show will see ace lyricists Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, and Manoj Muntashir gracing the show. The lyricists will see opening up about their journeys in the music industry and will also reveal the secret behind some of their chartbuster tracks. The episode will see Amitabh reveal that he wrote the lyrics to the hit song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the backseat of composer Pritam's car.

Amitabh Bhattacharya used to pen down songs anonymously

The show will see Amitabh also revealing that he used to pen down songs anonymously. When Kapil quips the lyricist on the same, he will be seen replying that he had come to Mumbai dreaming to be a singer and that he thought he would not achieve that dream if he wrote songs using his own name. He added that this was during the late 90s but time has changed now. The Fikar Not lyricist said that now people have become more encouraging and accepting towards all kinds of talents.

Amitabh Bhattacharya on the track, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The lyricist also spoke about how the track Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from the film of the same name came about. Amitabh had penned down the lyrics of the songs while it was composed and crooned by Pritam and Arijit Singh respectively. The track was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor from the movie. The lyricist said on the show how Pritam has the habit of giving his compositions even during the last moment before a meeting.

He added that he was constantly in touch with the composer asking him to give him the composition before they had their meeting with the makers of the film. Amitabh revealed that Pritam gave him the composition of the song in the last moment while they were on the way to their meeting and the lyricist wrote the lyrics to the song in the backseat of the composer's car. The singer further revealed how by the grace of God, the song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil went on to be approved right after their meeting. The other tracks like Channa Mereya, The Breakup Song, and Bulleya were also chartbusters from the movie.

