Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Make Up Tutorial & Secret Of Managing Late Night Shows

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She treats her fans with her posts regularly and her social media account is filled with videos and posts. The actress knows how to slay in style and never misses a chance to flaunt her glam. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared Priyanka Chopra Jonas's beauty secrets with her fans.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's beauty tips -

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a makeup tutorial video on Instagram in which she can be seen explaining the basics of self-makeup. She shared a step-by-step guide on-at-home glam makeup routine. She was seen in a black and white polka-dotted silky shirt with a tied bun. She captioned her post saying that she may not have the most extravagant at-home glam routine, but it had worked out for her.

Stepwise process of Priyanka Chopra's makeup routine -

Start by washing your face Apply foundation Blush and powder Apply mascara and shape eyebrows Add colour to your lips

At the end of her video, she accessorizes her look with a pair of silver earrings. This simple makeup routine by Priyanka can add the glam factor to one’s look in just 5 minutes. Fans showered her post with numerous comments in no time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's secret of late-night shows -

Priyanka also shared another post in which she can be seen sleeping. She added a hilarious caption to her post. She was seen sitting on a chair and kept her legs on a stool to rest. She wore a green top and black pants. She complimented her look with a golden neckpiece and silver footwear. In her caption, she mentioned that naps were her secret of doing late-night talk show appearances in the US while living in London. Fans showered love on the post in no time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's movie -

Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger is releasing today i.e., January 22. The film will be releasing on Netflix and Indian subscribers will be able to watch the movie from 1.30 PM onwards. The film features Adarsh Gourav in his first lead role along with Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Maurya among others in key roles.

