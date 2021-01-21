Inauguration Ceremony: Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen Welcome Joe Bidden & Kamala Harris

On Wednesday, January 21, Joe Bidden swore in as the 46th President of the United States of America. On the other hand, Kamala Harris took oath as the first female vice president of the country. At the inauguration ceremony, both the elected representatives were officially handed the keys to the White House and the event was attended by several A-listers. While Tom Hanks hosted the event, performances by celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake made the event grand. Soon after the inauguration ceremony, even Bollywood celebs weren’t behind to congratulate the newly elected representatives of the United States of America. Here’s taking a quick look at how Bollywood reacted to the inauguration ceremony.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen who recently made her comeback with the web series Aarya congratulated the entire country for ‘making history’ on many levels. Watching Kamala Harris becoming the Vice President of the USA was ‘beyond empowering’ for the star. To congratulate Joe Bidden and Harris, Sushmita posted a picture of the duo taking oath from the inauguration ceremony. Check out the post here:

Congratulations UNITED States of America!! Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President @kamalaharris Its beyond empowering!!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr President @joebiden Here’s praying we all find strength in each other...beyond geography!! “We lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example” #president #JosephRobinEtteBidenJr Regards & Respect from India #duggadugga

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to express her happiness as Kamala Harris takes oath as the first woman of colour to become the Vice President of US. Sharing a Stunning portrait of Harris, Priyanka opined that “The Future is Female”. Take a look at the picture shared by her here:

(Image Source: Priyanka Chopra, Richa Moorjani & Trisha Krishnan's Instagram)

Richa Moorjani & Trisha Krishnan

Indian-American actor Richa Moorjani literally lighted a Kamala candle and welcomed Kamala Harris. The actor shared pictures of the same on her Instagram story. Petta actor Trisha was so elated to watch Joe and Harris take the oath and her Instagram story is a testimony to it.

(Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra & Sushmita Sen Instagram)

