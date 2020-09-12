When Priyanka Chopra's Overlong Trench-coat At 'Met Gala' Sparked Meme Fest

Back in 2017, Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet of Met Gala, donning an overlong brown trench-coat. The gown was designed by, Ralph Lauren. In no time, Priyanka Chopra's extravagant outfit sparked a meme fest on social media. Netizens developed different memes in context to her long coat that almost swept through the floor. Check out some of Priyanka Chopra's memes here:

Priyanka Chopra's memes

Have you guys always wondered where Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shot the Guzarish song for Ghajini?



Me too. pic.twitter.com/r0Wc5J5ejQ — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 2, 2017

This is the 3rd time I'm removing malai from my chai and it's getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) May 2, 2017

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares Heart-melting Stories That Inspired Her This Week; See Here

After Priyanka Chopra's memes went immensely viral on social media, on May 3, 2017, the actor took to her Instagram and posted a series of her favourite memes. Priyanka first shared a picture in which her dress was turned into Egypt. In the next meme, her coat was turned into a potato peel. In the third, a picnic blanket, and so on. Sharing the series of hilarious memes, Chopra wrote, "**drumroll** to your creativity! I've picked a few of my favourites."

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Sunkissed Picture Enjoying The 'Last Few Days Of Summer'

She continued, "Good to know that the dress serves more purposes than just fashion. Hope to continue to stir your creative juices. This is why I love the Met Gala you literally can push the envelope for fashion anywhere! Until next time... #ROFL." Fans hailed her confidence and gave her post a thumb up. While some wrote 'nailed it', some penned, 'you rock.' Take a look at PeeCee's photos below.

Also Read | 'A landmark day': Priyanka Chopra celebrates 2 years of decriminalisation of Section 377

Once again in 2019, Priyanka Chopra's look at the Met Gala created a stir amongst netizens. She pulled off a curly hairstyle and sported a silver dress beneath a fur coat. She complimented her look with a crown. Even then, Twitterati came up with amusing memes. Not only on Priyanka, but netizens also created memes on Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and several other celebrities' outfits.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will now be seen in the upcoming Netflix film titled The White Tiger. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, along with Priyanka. Apart from a Bollywood film, Priyanka Chopra will also appear in two Hollywood films, We Can be Heroes and The Matrix 4.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Adorable Pool Selfie With Her 'Li'l Big Boy' Gino

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.