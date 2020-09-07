Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Adorable Pool Selfie With Her 'Li'l Big Boy' Gino

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making most of her time in quarantine with her family in California. The actor has been constantly sharing sun-kissed pictures of herself, enjoying her last days of summer. She recently stunned her followers with an adorable picture with her 'li'l bog boy'(sic), as she enjoyed her time by the pool.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares stunning selfie with pet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was dressed in a swimsuit and seemed to be enjoying her time in the pool. She shared a selfie with her pet dog, Gino, as she smiled while her dog rested his face on her arm. Priyanka Chopra Jonas's funky pair of glasses completed her entire look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas already had a pet dog named Gino and a few days back she introduced her new pet Panda, to her Instagram family.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' comment section was crowded by her fans who sent her love through emojis and messages. Many of the latter's fans loved the adorable picture and left comments like 'Beautiful' & 'Cute'.

Priyanka Chopra's pets

Apart from Panda and Gino, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has another pet, Diana. Priyanka Chopra's pets often make an appearance on the latter's social media account. She often shares pictures of her squishing her pets and enjoying some 'Me' time with them.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in a Bollywood movie The White Tiger. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel with the same name. The White Tiger also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The book follows the journey of a tea-stall vendor who goes on to become a big businessman. Apart from a Bollywood film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also appear in two Hollywood film, We Can be Heroes and The Matrix 4.

