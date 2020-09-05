Priyanka Chopra Shares Heart-melting Stories That Inspired Her This Week; See Here

This weekend around as well, global sensation Priyanka Chopra has shared a streak of stories on Instagram that inspired her during the course of this week. The actor shared six inspirational stories with millions of her followers on Instagram to send out some good vibes. Thus, let's take a look at what inspired the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood this week.

A few things that inspired Priyanka Chopra this week

In the first IG post, Priyanka shared the story of a 30-year-old M Veeralakshmi who joined the fleet of 118 new emergency ambulances in the state of Tamil Nadu during the COVID-19 pandemic. Veeralakshmi also became the first-ever woman driver of the 108 ambulances in the South Indian state. She holds a diploma in automobile engineering and has been working as a cab driver for over a decade because of financial woes.

In the second IG post, the Baywatch actor shared the story of 17-year-old Ariella Pacheco, who sews and designs custom-made dolls for children with rare medical conditions. For her National Honor Society chapter, the California-based high school senior partnered with Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to donate unique dolls to children with disabilities. What's unique about the dolls is that they resemble the child it has been donated to.

In her third IG story, Nick Jonas's beloved wife shared an inspirational story of a young boy, Abhijay, who donated his winnings to UNICEF. The eight-year-old won a cash prize of a whopping $2500 dollars for his Coronavirus-related animation. However, he decided to donate the entire amount to UNICEF and his virtual conversation with the executive director of UNICEF, Henrietta H. Fore regarding the same also went viral.

For her fourth IG post, the former Miss World shared how the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has made use of cut branches of fallen trees due to heavy rainfall. EDMC turned those into ornamentation pieces and benches in several parks to save the cost and time of transportation. The branches and trunks of uprooted trees as a result of heavy rainfall have been sold to contractors and crematories for free.

In her fifth post, Priyanka shared the story of a six-year-old girl, who donated more than 500 care packages and 250 meals to homeless people. Paris Williams started a non-profit foundation named Paris Cares after getting inspired by the children's book named 'One Boy’s Magic'. The first-grader donated essentials to the needy in the St. Louis neighbourhood, Missouri.

For her sixth and final post, Chopra shared an adorable story of a 110-year-old man and his 105-year-old wife. Julio Ceasar Mora and wife Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros have been certified the oldest married couple in the world by Guinness World Records. The couple has been married for 79 years now.

