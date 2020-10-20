Remember When Smita Patil Had A Premonition About Amitabh Bachchan?

Smita Patil made an indelible impression in just a decade long career. One of the powerhouse performers of the Hindi film industry, she is still remembered for her work in both art and mainstream movies. The diva's death at the age of 31 left fans and celebrities shocked. A few years ago on her birthday, Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan had recalled how Smita Patil seems to have had a premonition ahead of actor's Coolie accident. Here's everything you need to know about it.

ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar Pays Tribute To Mother Smita Patil, Thanks Everyone For 'love & Support'

When Smita Patil had a premonition about Amitabh Bachchan?

Thirty-four years after Smita Patil’s death, traces of her remarkable life are still remembered. Like his dreams and desires, her journey of life also remained incomplete at the very early age of 31. In her short life, the actor gave many stories and some great films to fans. A similar story was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan on her birthday. According to Hindustan Times, during the shoot of Coolie, when Big B was in Bangalore, late into the night at around 2 he received a call in his hotel room.

T 2740 - Remembering Smita Patil on her death Anniversary .. memorable films with her Shakti and NamakHalaal ..

She had a premonition of my Coolie accident a night before it happened .. called and told me of it ..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cQMrcYCf7W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2017

The receptionist informed him that it was Smita Patil on the line. He was shocked as he had never spoken or talked to her at such a time. Thinking that it would be an important call, he answered. The actor asked him if he was alright and in good health. Big B answered yes and she said that she just had a bad dream about him and that’s the reason behind calling up so late in the night. However, the next day he had his accident.

ALSO READ: On Amitabh Bachchan's B'day, Prateik Babbar Shares Post For The 'legend' With Smita Patil

For the unversed, Amitabh was grievously injured in the accident. During the filming of a fight scene for the film Coolie at the Bangalore University campus, Amitabh misjudged his jump and was landed on a table. He was then rushed to a Mumbai hospital and underwent several surgeries. Big B also had once written on his blog about how he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator.

Smita Patil and Amitabh Bachchan's movies

Smita Patil and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in a total of three films. The movie Namak Halal marked their first collaboration. The movie, which released in April 1982, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by Prakash Mehra, the movie went on to become one of the biggest comedy blockbusters. Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Smita Patil also includes the names like Shakti, that released in the year 1982 and Ghulami.

ALSO READ: On Amitabh Bachchan's B'day, Prateik Babbar Shares Post For The 'legend' With Smita Patil

ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar Revisits 'Aarakshan' Days With Amitabh Bachchan, Calls It 'special Memory'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.