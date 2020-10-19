Prateik Babbar Pays Tribute To Mother Smita Patil, Thanks Everyone For 'love & Support'

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar paid tribute to his mother, late actor Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. Recently, he took to social media and shared a video of himself with an oil lamp in front of his mother’s picture. Babbar is visible, holding a Thaali in his hand while applying Tikka on Patil’s forehead in her framed photo. He has also thanked everyone for their love and support in the caption. Here is everything that you need to know about Prateik Babbar’s recent post for Smita Patil’s birth anniversary. Read on:

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil on her 65th birth anniversary

Prateik Babbar shared a video of himself setting up a thali to pray for his mother, late actor Smita Patil on her 65th birth anniversary. He took to Instagram and thanked everyone for their love and support alongside the clip through his official handle on October 18, 2020, Sunday. The video showcases Babbar applying Teeka on his mother’s forehead in a framed photo. He gets a lighted oil lamp and places in the Puja Plate before praying for his late mom.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Prateik Babbar expressed his gratitude to everyone for their love and support. He also added heart and folded hands emoticon alongside the description. The actor penned, “so grateful for all your love & support! â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ½ Jai Hind. â¤ï¸” Check out Prateik Babbar’s tribute to mother Smita Patil on the video-sharing platform:

Response to Prateik Babbar’s video post for mother Smita Patil

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Prateik Babbar garnered more than 46, 000 views on the video-sharing platform. Though the actor has limited comments on this post, he received 18 replies from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities. While Amit Gaur penned, “Lots of love brother ðŸ¤— @_prat”, Ali Fazal posted numerous heart emoticons as a support to his friend. Meanwhile, others also shared a series of folded-hands, hugs, and red-hearts, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Prateik Babbar’s video post for mother Smita Patil:

