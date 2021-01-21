Remember When Sushant's Get Up Was So Good, He Was Mistaken For 'Byomkesh' Crew Member?

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was known to get into the skin of the character's he was portraying on screen. Similarly, when the actor was shooting for Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, he had a funny experience. Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken to be a labourer on the sets.

When Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken as a manual labourer

Bollywood Life had reported that Sushant had completely transformed himself for the film’s shoot and was dressed in one of the costumes for the film. But he was mistaken to be one of the labourers and was asked to help around on the sets by one of the unit members. The actor readily agreed to do the work without any hesitation and had almost started doing the assigned work.

It was only when a senior member from the sets intervened, it was revealed that it was Sushant Singh Rajput. The media portal suggests that the senior member came and inquired why was Sushant doing the work when there are so many people to do the assigned job. According to the media portal, before Sushant could let him in on his plan, the person who had originally assigned the actor the job realised his mistake.

Reportedly, the person was very embarrassed and other people present had a good laugh that he did not know it was the lead actor he mistook for a unit member. However, Sushant came to his rescue and asked others to not embarrass him any further, reported the media portal. In fact, the actor thanked the person and revealed that it was because of him that the actor gained the confidence in pulling off the particular look.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is a Dibakar Banerjee directorial released in the year 2015. Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the titular role in the film and shared the screen with Swastika Mukherjee, Divya Menon, Anand Tiwari and Neeraj Kabi. The plot of the film revolved around Byomkesh who agrees to investigate the disappearance of Bhuvan, a chemist.

Byomkesh Bakshy trivia according to IMDb

Sushant Singh Rajput had to apply oil for his hair for every shot to give his character a more authentic look for the movie, which was set in the 1940s.

The movie was inspired by the movie of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the Sherlock Holmes of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Rani Mukerji was the first choice for the character of Anguri in the film, which was later portrayed by Swastika Mukherjee.

