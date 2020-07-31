When Vidya Balan Changed Idea Of Woman-centric Film With 'The Dirty Picture' & 'Kahaani'

Vidya Balan has come a long way in her career, thanks to her impeccable on-screen roles. Balan is known for her 'female-centric' films in Bollywood. Her performance in the film The Dirty Picture hit the bullseye. Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie sees Vidya essaying a bold role like never before. Vidya's role in Kahaani also managed to strike the right chord. Here's when the actor tried to change the idea of a 'women-centric' film.

Vidya in The Dirty Picture

When size zero became a buzzword in Bollywood, Vidya Balan broke the cliche concept in the industry and proudly flaunted her figure in The Dirty Picture. The film's story was lauded by the audience and fans were in awe of Balan, for portraying the character of a South diva- Silk Smitha.

Balan also put on weight for The Dirty Picture. She essayed the role of Reshma, a small-town girl who dreams of stardom. And that's exactly what she does in the film. After a lot of struggle, she gets her break as an item girl, who then becomes the talk of the town. Her character as Silk storms the box office too. Fans called Vidya 'Bombaat Balan' on social media and wrote that she stole the show in the movie.

Vidya in Kahaani

Once again in Kahaani, the film's story is based entirely on the shoulder of a female actor, and that's Vidya Balan. The movie entails the gripping story of how a pregnant woman, sets on a mission to find her missing husband. The big baby bump does not deter Balan from overcoming rough patches of her life at ease. Whilst being pregnant, she single-handedly sails through the streets of Kolkata. The movie was again critically-acclaimed. Sujoy Ghosh also directed the sequel to Kahaani, as Kahaani 2.

After the success of Kahaani 2, Balan spoke to a news daily and said that she thinks she was definitely the face for Kahaani, a women-centric film, but she can't take the full credit. Balan further said that while someone wrote those scripts, there was somebody else who wanted to tell those bold stories to the audience. She agreed to do it because that's the hunger she has as an actor, Balan exclaimed. Talking about the 'women-centric' term, Balan said that she 'graciously' accepts the tag and takes that as a compliment.

Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan plays the lead in her newly released film, Shakuntala Devi. Fans have taken to Twitter to shower praises for the film and Vidya's character in it. Check out some Shakuntala Devi reviews.

#ShakuntalaDevi is one of the best biopics bollywood has ever produced kudos to @SonyPictures... & what else I cam say about @vidya_balan She nailed it ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/poefqQHYTA — Rohan Tambe (@rohantambe29) July 30, 2020

If you can take a chance, forget it's a biopic and want to see #VidyaBalan nailing another show, your digital screens r waiting for u! She really did a great job with every aspect of it. This is the Perfect Reel Shakuntala Devi for you! #ShakuntalaDevi @vidya_balan @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/syMM3MRQOl — Harneet Singh (@singhaliyan) July 31, 2020

