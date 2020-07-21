Vidya Balan & Siddharth's Net Worth Proves They're Good With Numbers Like Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan, who began her career by appearing in the 1995 sitcom titled, Hum Paanch, has carved a niche for herself in the industry today. Vidya is known to play gripping characters on screen. She tied the knot with Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012, who is one of the renowned film producers in the industry. Here's a look at Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan's net worth details.

Vidya Balan's net worth

As per the report of an online portal, Vidya Balan's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 210 crore ($28 Million). Her net worth is contributed to by her appearances in films. She is known for her work in movies like Bhalo Theko, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, Kismat Konnection among others. Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Lage Raho Munna Bhai remain a massive hit even today. Vidya plays a never-before-seen character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Vidya Balan's films like Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. After Begum Jaan and Hamaari Adhuri Kahaani, Balan was roped in for Tumhari Sulu. Her very recent release titled Mission Mangal hit the bullseye. She is now awaiting the release of her much-anticipated upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. Meanwhile, the actor has bagged several laurels in her stellar career. Vidya Balan received the Padma Shri award in 2014.

Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth

As per the report of Trendcelebsnow, Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth is approximately around Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Siddharth Roy Kapur is a film producer, founder and MD of Roy Kapur Films. Siddharth has produced and co-produced a slew of hit movies. Some of his blockbuster productions include flicks like The Sky Is Pink, Dangal, Chennai Express, Pihu, Barfi, Kai Po Che among others.

Siddharth & Vidya Balan's combined net worth

While Vidya Balan's net worth is Rs 210 crore, husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth is Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore, as per reports. By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that the couple's combined net worth is staggering.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

