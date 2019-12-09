Reminiscing Shatrughan Sinha's Most Iconic Songs On His Birthday

Shatrughan Sinha, the Indian film actor-turned-politician, is still popular among the audience for his dialogue delivery and his charisma. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Sajan in 1969 where he played the small role of a police inspector. The actor later appeared in several villainous roles but still maintained his hero image. In fact, it has been reported that in the legendary film, Sholay, the role of Veeru (played by Dharmendra in the movie) was originally written keeping Shatrughan Sinha in mind and the moviemakers wanted him to play the role. Fans may not remember the movie Badla, but they all remember the iconic dialogue “Khamosh” from the movie and the dialogue delivery of the same. On the occasion of the actor-turned-politician's birthday, here is a list of the most iconic songs featuring him.

Shor Mach Gaya Shor

This song was a super-hit number from the movie Badla, which released in 1974. The song shows the event of Dahi handi which is shot and broken by a group of people who form a pyramid. This song is still prevalent and is a melody to the ears when played on events and occasions. Here is a video of the same:

Ja Re Ja O Harjai

This song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, is from the movie Kalicharan. The song, featuring Reena Roy and Shatrughan Sinha, became a cult song and was loved by fans for its music, tune, and lyrics. There have been remakes of this song, and here is a video of the original song.

Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

This song featuring Shatrughan Sinha is from the movie Aadmi Sadak Ka. Even today, most people have heard this song playing at weddings. The very popular Bollywood song became a staple at every wedding and people can still be seen dancing to the song. Here is a video of the same.

