Remo D'souza Is A Popular Bollywood Director And Choreographer, Here's All About Him

Remo D’Souza was born as Ramesh Gopi on April 2, 1974. He is one of India’s finest dancers and choreographers. The man has now even entered the acting and direction industry. Read ahead to know everything about Remo D’Souza-

Also Read | Remo D'Souza's Success Story After Struggling Hard Is Inspirational

All you need to know about Remo D’Souza

Family Life

Remo D'Souza hails from Olavakkode, Palakkad, Kerala. He was born in Bangalore to K. Gopi, a chef in the Indian Air Force, and Madhvi Laxmi. Remo has an elder brother, Ganesh Gopi, and four sisters. He did his schooling at the Air Force School, Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reportedly, during his school days, he was an athlete and won many prizes.

Remo is married to Lizelle, an Anglo-Indian from Mumbai. Lizelle is a very well-known and famous costume designer and has worked in the television industry. The two are proud parents of two sons, Dhruv and Gabriel.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Reveals The 'biggest Reason' To Do Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer' And It Is Adorable

Career

Remo started his career as a background dancer in the Aamir Khan starrer, Rangeela (1995). After much struggle, he tasted success and recognition. Later, he even became a judge on the show Dance India Dance (DID) with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. He judged the show for a couple of years, after which he judged Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with popular actor Madhuri Dixit and director Karan Johar. Remo D’Souza is now the "super judge" on the prime time dance show Dance Plus S05, on Star Plus, along with team captains Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund, and Punit Pathak.

Also Read | Remo D'souza Had THIS Reaction To Street Dancer 3D Being Compared To Hollywood Movies

Remo made his debut as a director in F.A.L.T.U (2011), which was a moderate success at the box office. Then he made India's first 3D dance movie, ABCD - AnyBody Can Dance, with contestants from season 1 and season 2 of Dance India Dance (Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Prince and a few others), along with Prabhu Deva and Lauren Gottlieb.

His next directorial venture, ABCD 2, was released in June 2015. It starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles, with Lauren Gottlieb, Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal, and Dharmesh Yelande in supporting roles.

Upcoming Movie

Remo D’Souza’s next directorial is Street Dancer 3D. The movie cast includes Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. The plot of the film is based on the lives of street dancers, who are in search of a good opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the world. The movie will be hitting the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | 'Street Dancer 3D': Nora Fatehi Stuns In New Song 'Garmi'; Grab The Whole Bite Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.