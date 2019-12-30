Remo D'souza Had THIS Reaction To Street Dancer 3D Being Compared To Hollywood Movies

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming film starring Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva along with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the lead. The film has been directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie is set to release on January 24, 2020. The filmmakers have been releasing trailers, songs and other promos of the movie.

Street Dancer 3D related to Step Up 3D?

Recently at a launch event of the movie’s song, Garmi, the team of the movie interacted with media. During the interaction with media portals, Remo D’Souza was asked if the upcoming movie was in any way related to Hollywood’s Step Up 3D. In 2013, when Remo D’Souza had released his first film, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, he had claimed that it is India’s answer to a popular Hollywood movie Step Up.

Hollywood’s Step Up was a movie based entirely on dance and showed some great dance moves. ABCD soon turned into a full-fledged franchise with Varun Dhawan becoming its official face. Hence, Street Dancer 3D is being compared to the Hollywood dance movie Step Up 3D.

"Comparison between Street Dancer 3D and Step Up 3D is wrong" - Remo D'Souza

In the recent interaction with media portals, Remo D’Souza declared that he does not want his upcoming movie to be compared to the Hollywood movie. He further added that he does not want to prove anything to Hollywood through his film. The filmmaker explained that his film has an Indian story and Indian actors and all of them have put their heart and soul into it. Remo concluded his statements saying they are not making dance movies just because Hollywood is making them.

At the same event, Varun Dhawan, who is collaborating with Remo D’Souza for the second time, added that the Indian dancers have proved that their dancing talent is incomparable and unmatchable. The movie shall show the struggle of dancers and how they strive in a society that does not accept dancing as a profession. Varun Dhawan further appreciated how hard his co-stars have worked on the movie.

