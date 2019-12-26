'Street Dancer 3D': Nora Fatehi Stuns In New Song 'Garmi'; Grab The Whole Bite Here

Varun Dhawan’s Kalank was a massive box-office flop, and it failed to charm the audience. Calling it a ‘bad movie’ the actor took his downfall in a very positive way and learned from his mistakes. Naturally, this makes him very excited for the release of his upcoming film Street Dancer, and the actor is all geared up for its release. Recently, a new song from the movie was released and it featured Nora Fatehi. Read more to know all about this new single from Street Dancer 3D:

Nora Fatehi forecasts the weather for today

Nora Fatehi, who will be seen in the Remo D’Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D, took to her official social media handle to post the teaser video of her latest song Garmi. The post mentioned that the latest song of Street Dancer 3D is out now. The caption on the post read that the weather forecast for today says it will be too hot to handle. She also attached a link to her song in the post. Here is the post by Nora:



The song Garmi is released by the official YouTube channel of T-Series. Within a day of its release, the song garnered over 4 lakh views and over 142 thousand likes by the fans. Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his social media handle to break the news of the song release. In the caption of the post, the October actor mentioned that it is not a love song, instead, it is a 'club song.’ Here is the Instagram post by Varun:

Fans of the actor are all set to see the movie in the theatres. It will be released on the occasion of Republic day. The plot of the film will revolve around the lives of street dancers. It is a coming-of-age drama.

