Remo D'Souza On Recreating Prabhudeva's Song Muqabala: 'I Was Extremely Happy'

Remo D’ Souza is known for his two famous directorial ABCD and ABCD 2. After directing two movies in the dance genre, the choreographer is all set to direct his third movie in the genre. Currently, Remo is gearing up for the movie Street Dancer 3D. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi. The film’s trailer launched on December 19, 2020. It was launched in a suburban theatre in the presence of the cast and the makers. In the trailer, Remo D’Souza recreated the iconic song of Muqabala.

In the trailer of Street Dancer 3D, the iconic song of Muqabala that released in 1994, is recreated by Remo D’ Souza. The trailer of the song has a glimpse of the new version or the remix of the song. Remo D’Souza talked about bringing back the iconic song in a recent interview with a leading daily. He said that when Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the movie told him that he can use this song in his film. Remo further said that he was extremely happy because after 25 years he was able to bring back the song performed by Prabhudeva.

He mentioned that when he was in school, he had never thought that one day he would be able to meet Prabhudeva and recreate his song. Remo D’Souza further spoke about the song and said it is an iconic song and it was brilliantly shot back then. Furthermore, he mentioned that he was scared to do it again. However, he was relieved when he found out Prabhudeva himself would be featured in the song.

Remo further mentioned that Varun and Shraddha asked him to do at least one step with them but he told them that the story wasn’t allowing that. He further said that when Varun insisted, he did take one shot which is not there in the film. Remo further urged to watch the sequence where Shraddha and Prabhudeva are seen together in a movie sequence. Mukkala Muqabala is from the Tamil film Kadhalan in 1994. The original song was composed by A.R. Rahman.

