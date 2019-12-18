Varun Dhawan: Shraddha Was Upset As 'Street Dancer 3D' Wasn't Originally Offered To Her

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday said co-star Shraddha Kapoor was destined to come on board "Street Dancer 3D" and she was even upset when she wasn't originally the offered the film. Earlier, actor Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the dance film, directed by Remo D'Souza, but left the project. Varun said before Katrina's exit, Shraddha told him she wanted to be a part of "Street Dancer 3D".

"Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me 'I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn't offer me this film.' "The script was something else then, which is why sir didn't think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it's destiny," the actor told reporters at the trailer launch of the film. The trio earlier collaborated on 2015's "ABCD 2".

Remo said Katrina left the project due to scheduling issues with "Bharat". "We keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us. But at one point, we did think 'now what to do'. "It wasn't that she (Katrina) backed out. She had date issues, she had to shoot for 'Bharat' which is why she couldn't shoot with us. We were a bit tense then," the director said. Produced by T-Series and Lizelle D'Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi.

After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space ones again. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie. Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020 and clash with Ashwini Tiwari Iyer's sports drama film Panga.

