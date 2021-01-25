Remo D'Souza Dances With Doctors After Recent Health Scare, Shares Video

Remo D'Souza who recently survived a heart attack, took to his Instagram handle to share a dance video. The director-choreographer was seen 'dancing his way to recovery' with his doctors.

As his movie completed a year on Monday, Remo danced on Muqabla (from his film, Street Dancer 3D), with three doctors. "Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. :) Thank you my amazing team of doctors:) you guys are great :) @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery:)))))," he captioned the video.

Tiger Shroff dropped a comment saying, "Woaaah🔥❤️😍" while Terence wrote, "Fab ! Best thing I saw today!" [sic]

Remo who is following a strict healthy diet was seen hitting the gym and getting back to his shape. He captioned the post and wrote, “The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback” just started today:) slowly but surely:)).”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Race 3 director revealed that he was at the gym when he began feeling unwell. He was on his way home with his wife, Lizelle, when it happened. He said that he took the elevator to go up and pressed the lift button and sat down. Once he stepped out of the lift he started coughing and even wanted to throw up. He further said that his wife Lizelle saw his smartwatch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’

After he was discharged from the hospital and as he returned home, Remo shared a video on Instagram where he thanked his fans and followers for their immense love, support, and prayers for a speedy recovery. In the video, he was seen holding a bunch of balloons and smiling, as he gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

