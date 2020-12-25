Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle shares adorable pic on Christmas, thanks people for support

Days after Remo D’Souza was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after suffering a heart stroke, his wife Lizelle penned a heart-melting post for him on Christmas. Lizelle shared an adorable picture where she can be seen resting in the arms of her husband and ace choreographer Remo-D’’Souza like a “ small little child lost.”While captioning the post, the producer wrote a longer than you note for all the people who stepped out and helped the couple in their difficult times mentally and emotionally. Lizelle also thanked the doctors and medical staff at Kokilaben hospital for their help in treating her husband.

The note also had mentioned dancer and actor Salman Yusuf Khan whom she thanked for being her backbone during the time when she needed someone. Lizelle wrote that she knew that both Remo and she have always meant something for Salman but during their hard times, the dancer proved it through his gestures. At last, she concluded the post by confessing her love for Remo and asking him to stop letting her prove this all the time.

Calling the moment in the picture her “best Christmas gift” Lizelle wrote, “My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I’ll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ..... I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above ..... really would love to thank the Drs and staff @kokilabenhospital #dr Sunil Vani for being the best .... thanks Dennis for the patience I know everyone made u mad .... thanks to @mounmounamzali and @bobbykhan18 for being at my side and not leaving me for the 48hrs and the end Thanks @prachityagi my Lil elf for being the biggest support and handling everything at the hospital so that I could mentally function and yes even for capturing such moments that I will cherish forever.”

Adding she wrote, “thanks @salmanyusuffkhan I always knew what Remo and I meant to u but saying and showing are two opposites u proved it what it meant thanks a ton for being there till discharge... I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ..... thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back...... pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again 😂 .... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin…Happy Holidays…”

Remo was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after suffering a cardiac arrest, post which he underwent angioplasty. The director who was discharged from the hospital on December 19, shared a beautiful post on Instagram while thanking his friends and colleagues for their love and prayers while he was in the hospital.

