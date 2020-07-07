Remo D'Souza On Saroj Khan's Biopic: 'It's Too Early, However, It's My Dream Project'

Saroj's daughter Sukaina revealed that a biopic about Saroj Khan’s life is on cards and choreographer Remo D'Souza is likely to take the project head-on, claims a report published by a leading news daily. The report further adds that Saroj Khan wanted Remo D’Souza to make the film, as his life-story resembled a lot with that of the late choreographer. Reportedly, Saroj’s daughter, Sukaina spoke about the same and remarked that her mother always thought that Remo is in the same profession and will understand her journey and the incidents that have occurred in her life.

Also Read | Saroj Khan Was Cremated With Her Own Money, Reveals Daughter Sukaina Nagpal

In conversation with a leading news daily, Remo D’Souza spoke about the same and revealed that talks were underway for a biopic on 'Masterji's' life. Recalling his conversation with Saroj on the sets of Kalank, Remo D’Souza revealed that he once informed Saroj Khan that her life is very inspiring and a good woman-oriented film can be made on her journey, to which Saroj readily agreed. Adding to the same, Remo D’Souza revealed that Saroj’s biopic is his dream project.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Mourns Saroj Khan's Death, Recalls 'Chooli Ke Peecha Kya Hai' Shoot Days

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan, who mentored a generation of actors, left for her heavenly abode at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra at around 2.30 a.m, as confirmed by his nephew Manish Jagwani. Saroj’s daughter Sukaina Khan told a leading news daily, that the family conducted the late choreographer's last rites and Remo D'Souza, too, was present at the funeral. Saroj last choreographed Madhuri Dixit Nene in Kalank.

Soon after the news about Saroj's demise broke out, Bollywood actors expressed their grief on social media and recalled their fondest memories shared with the ace choreographer. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urmila Matondkar, and Manisha Koirala mourned her loss. MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, too, mourned Saroj Khan's untimely demise on social media.

Also Read | When Saroj Khan Criticised Ganesh Acharya & Farah Khan's Choreography; Read

Remo on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza's last venture Street Dancer 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudheva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | Saroj Khan Was Cremated With Her Own Money, Reveals Daughter Sukaina Nagpal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.