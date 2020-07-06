Neena Gupta Mourns Saroj Khan's Death, Recalls 'Chooli Ke Peecha Kya Hai' Shoot Days

Bollywood’s legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s death on July 3, 2020, was a great blow to the entertainment industry. Saroj breathed her last at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. The choreographer was the forerunner who has boosted the career of many actors.

After the devastating news of her demise broke, heartfelt condolences from across the country started pouring in. Now, earlier this morning, the Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta paid her tribute to the late legend by sharing an anecdote from the sets of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.

Neena Gupta mourns Saroj Khan's death

On July 6, 2020, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself reminiscing the good old days from the sets of her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai to mourn Saroj Khan's death. In the video shared by her, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan actor expressed how she was doubly nervous on the first day of the shoot because she had to perform in front of 'Saroj Ji' and alongside Madhuri Dixit, who is a trained dancer.

She added, however, Saroj made dancing easy for her by comforting a young Neena Gupta throughout her entire performance. The song from 1993's superhit film Khalnayak marked the first and only collaboration of the actor with the National-Award winning choreographer. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Love you Saroj Ji and thank you".

About Saroj Khan's death

The veteran choreographer left for her heavenly abode on July 3, 2020, at 2: 30 am in the morning at Bandra's Guru Nanak Hospital due to cardiac arrest. She was been admitted to the hospital on June 20, 2020, after she faced breathing issues. However, the late legend was not contracted to Coronavirus and tested COVID-19 negative.

Although there were several reports which suggested that her prayer meet will be held next week, Khan's daughter issued a statement on her mother's Instagram handle and confirmed that they have decided to cancel the prayer meeting due to the 'COVID-19 situation'. The statement read:

Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan.

