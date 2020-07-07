When Saroj Khan Criticised Ganesh Acharya & Farah Khan's Choreography; Read

Late choreographer Saroj Khan was known for her bold charisma. As per a report of an entertainment portal, in an old interview, Saroj Khan had opined her thoughts about Katrina Kaif's dance number, Chikini Chameli. Saroj Khan had revealed that the choreography of Chikini Chameli according to her was vulgar because Ganesh Acharya emphasised too much on one hip movement. Khan reportedly further added that the song was not done as a Lavaani and Ganesh went for out-and-out vulgarity.

The same report further mentioned that Saroj Khan also took a dig at Farah Khan and said that the song Sheila Ki Jawani was better than Munni Badnam Hui. Khan then stated that the song wasn't that good but the dance was better. Saroj Khan continued to say that Farah can't dance and that Sheila Ki Jawani was better than the other item numbers.

Saroj Khan's death

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 3, 2020. Celebrities, fans, and people from all walks of life are paying tributes to the legendary choreographer. Saroj Khan breathed her last at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra at around 2.30 am. The news was confirmed by her nephew Manish Jagwani. She suffered from a cardiac arrest and her last rites were performed in Malad, Mumbai, at 7 am on Friday.

Also Read |A Song With Her Often Became Real Art': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Saroj Khan's Death

A statement by Saroj Khan's family:

"Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan."

Also Read |Neena Gupta Mourns Saroj Khan's Death, Recalls 'Chooli Ke Peecha Kya Hai' Shoot Days

Saroj Khan's songs

Saroj Khan has choreographed more than 2000 songs in her stellar career. Her last memory remains Madhuri Dixit's song Tabaah Ho Gaye from the 2019 film, Kalank. Madhuri Dixit Nene was Saroj Khan's 'favourite' and the duo teamed for many iconic numbers. Saroj Khan has choreographed several songs for Madhuri Dixit like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dola Re Dola, Tamma Tamma Loge, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, among others. Saroj Khan choreographed late actor Sridevi's superhit numbers like Hawa Hawai and Kate Nahin Kat Te.

Also Read |Sayantani Ghosh recalls Saroj Khan's lessons, says 'I was inspired by her fighting spirit'

Also Read | Saroj Khan was cremated with her own money, reveals daughter Sukaina Nagpal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.