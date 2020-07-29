Remo Dsouza's Makeup Artist Passes Away, Varun Dhawan Says He Is 'completely Shocked'

Remo Dsouza, on July 29, took to Instagram and shared that his makeup artist Manish Karjaokar had passed away. Remo shared a picture with Manish in which the latter can be seen doing Remo's makeup. The choregrapher-director wrote, "R. I. P. You will be missed, my brother."

Remo Dsouza's Instagram post

Varun Dhawan's tribute

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of Remo Dsouza with Manish Karjaokar. Varun wrote that he is completely 'shocked' and paid his last tribute to Manish by recalling how the latter was on the sets of Street Dancer 3D and ABCD 2. He wrote, "Always jovial and a team player." Calling it very sad news, Varun Dhawan wrote that these are the people who are the real backbones in their films.

Raghav Juyal's tribute

Raghav Juyal, who had also worked with Manish shared a picture with the latter on July 29 and penned that he is 'broken'. Raghav expressed that he is in agony and penned that it pains a lot to know that his dada is no more with him. He continued in Hindi and wrote, "How someone all of a sudden goes away? Dada where did you go away?". As soon as Raghav's post was up, Bharti Singh also paid her last tribute to Manish. She wrote, "RIP."

Manish Karjaokar's Instagram gives a sneak peek of the artist's pictures with Remo Dsouza, Raghav Juyal, Amruta Khanvilkar among others. Manish Karjaokar's first post on his Instagram handle is also with Remo. Manish shared a throwback picture with Dsouza from Las Vegas when the team was shooting for ABCD 2.

Remo Dsouza and Varun Dhawan collaborated for ABCD 2 in the year 2015. The film also stars an ensemble bunch of dancers along with Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Dharmesh among others. ABCD 2 was very well received by the audience and critics alike. The film was lauded for its power-packed performances.

Remo Dsouza and Varun Dhawan once again teamed up for the 2020 film titled Street Dancer 3D. The movie churned great numbers at the box office too. Along with Shraddha and Dhawan, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Salman Yusuff among others.

