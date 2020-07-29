Sushant's Sister Shweta Issues Strong Statement After FIR; 'If Truth Doesn't Matter...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has finally declared her war-cry in the fight for justice for her brother's mysterious death in Mumbai earlier last month. She took to Instagram with a picture of Sushant's memorial corner at his Patna home and wrote, "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput". Shweta's message comes after news of her father's move to file an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday evening.

Read | FIR lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case against Rhea accessed, reveals shocking details

In the latest development to the Sushant Rajput's death probe, on Tuesday, the actor's father has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Read | Sushant Singh's father files complaint, Kangana Ranaut questions Rhea & Bollywood lobby

In his complaint, Sushant's father has accused Rhea of conspiracy, taking money from him and abetting Rajput's suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

Sushant’s family reportedly said that they had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or any other psychological issue, and are unhappy about people peddling the mental health narrative, sources said.

Read | Sushant Death case: Dharma Productions CEO leaves police station after recording statement

Meanwhile, the Dil Bechara actor's death investigation is still underway by the Mumbai Police. Recently, filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt was also summoned by the police regarding the case and he went on to record his statement. The filmmaker claimed that he had met the late actor only twice while asserting that his production house has always given newcomers a chance. The veteran also denied the reports that he had asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant as claimed in media reports.

Read | Sushant Singh's death probe: FIR against Rhea Chakraborty & 5 Others filed; read details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.